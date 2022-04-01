MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team returned to the Superior Dome for their first home game in over a month, as they fell to #11 Grand Valley by a score of 21-4 on Friday (April 1).

The loss snapped NMU’s six-game winning streak, as they fell to 8-3 on the season and 2-1 in the GLIAC.

1st Quarter

With 11:23 on the clock, Maddi Bast got the game’s first tally, finding open space and firing it into the net for her 30th goal of the season.

The Lakers responded shortly thereafter, as Molly Bursinger made it 1-1 on a free position shot. Maddy Champagne netted another for the visiting team to make it 2-1 GVSU with 10:27 left in the first.

With just under seven minutes left, the Lakers jumped to a 3-1 edge on a strike from Sophie Conroy.

Clara Johnson made it 3-2 with 3:18 on the clock on a nice over-the-top assist from Gabby Valadez.

In the winding seconds of the first frame, the Lakers made it 4-2 as Molly Bursinger scored her second on another free position shot.

2nd Quarter

The Lakers made it 5-2 early in the second, cashing in their third free position score of the evening, this time from Ashleigh Rothe.

Maddi Bast quickly responded for the ‘Cats to make it 5-3, firing an impressive side arm shot into the netting as she was falling down for her second goal of the game and 31st of the year.

GVSU pushed it back to a three goal lead at 6-3 when Maddy Champagne scored her second goal of the game with 8:08 left in the half.

The Lakers’ Molly Bursinger made it 7-3, scoring her third on a free position shot.

Grand Valley made it five free position shot scores in the first half as Sophie Conroy netted her second of the game. Conroy would add one more before the half would end to make it 9-3 GVSU at the half.

3rd Quarter

The Lakers made it a seven goal game at 10-3 early in the quarter on a goal from Kate DeYoung.

It was six straight goals for the opponent to make it 11-3, as Maddy Champagne found a loose ball and scored.

Emily Renfrew ended the GVSU run, trickling in a ball past the goalkeeper as the shot clock was expiring to make it 11-4.

GVSU made it 12-4 as Maddy Champagne scored her fourth goal of the game. Kate DeYoung made it 13-4 for the visiting Lakers shortly after.

The Lakers pushed the lead to double figures at 14-4 with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter. Olivia Esposito got the goal for GVSU.

Grand Valley would add two more before the quarter would end for a 16-4 lead after three.

4th Quarter

The Lakers would tack on five more in running time to make it a 21-4 final score.

NMU Goals

Maddi Bast (2), Clara Johnson, Emily Renfrew



Up Next

The Wildcats will face another nationally-ranked opponent on Sunday (April 3) as the #24 Davenport Panthers will be in town for a noon matchup from the Superior Dome.

