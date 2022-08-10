MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team has revealed its schedule for the 2023 season.

The Wildcats will open the season at home on February 25-26 as they welcome Concordia-Ann Arbor and Missouri Western State to the Superior Dome.

NMU will then play five non-conference games away from home. The ‘Cats will play at Lewis on March 3, at McKendree on March 4, and at Quincy on March 5. The Green and Gold will take on Westminster College on Quincy’s campus on March 7 before closing the road trip at Maryville on March 9.

Northern will then be back in Marquette to begin GLIAC play, as they host Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa on March 17 and 19.

The Wildcats will then venture back out on another five-game road trip. First, the ‘Cats will make a non-conference stop at Indianapolis on March 24. Then, NMU will play a road game against each GLIAC opponent. The Wildcats will be at Grand Valley on March 31 and at Davenport on April 2. NMU rounds out the road trip on April 14 and 16 when they visit Upper Iowa and Concordia-St. Paul.

The regular season will wrap up at home with Davenport on April 21 and Grand Valley State in the regular season finale on April 23. The GLIAC Tournament will begin on April 28.

To view the full schedule, click here.