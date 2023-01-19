MARQUETTE, Mich. – Despite 25 points from Dylan Kuehl and 10 assists from Max Weisbrod, all 11 Lakers scored as GVSU (10-8, 4-4) held on for an 82-77 road win over Northern Michigan (14-4, 6-2) to end the ‘Cats eight-game winning streak.

Trailing by double digits late in the first half, the Green and Gold cut it to six at the break and went on a scoring spree to go up by nine in the second half, but the Lakers rallied late and held on for the road victory.

GVSU shot 31-63 (49.2%) while Northern went 30-58 (51.7%). The Lakers controlled the offensive glass 11-2 and the ‘Cats struggled with foul trouble in the contest, as they picked up 21 personals to GVSU’s 13, including Max Bjorklund fouling out late in the game.

How it Happened

The Wildcats struggled from the floor early, coming up empty on the first three shots from the floor. Dylan Kuehl and Sam Schultz turned that around and were productive for the ‘Cats in the early going. Kuehl put home a baseline slam and Schultz showcased a highlights drive and spin, finishing with the left hand in traffic. After a lot of back and forth early, Kuehl reached 10 points before the game eclipsed 10 minutes.

After NMU was up 21-20, the Lakers put together the first significant run of the night, a 12-0 stretch, to suddenly jump ahead 32-21 with just under six minutes to go. Max Bjorklund connected from deep to halt the run and kickstart an 8-0 ‘Cat run to pull back within a possession late in the half.

The Lakers pushed the lead back to nine before Dylan Kuehl beat the halftime buzzer from the corner, leading to a 42-36 GVSU lead after 20 minutes. Kuehl was 6-9 from the floor in the half for 15 points and each team shot over 50%, but seven turnovers put the ‘Cats in an early hole.

Dylan Kuehl kept it going to start the second half, helping lead a Green and Gold surge to pull even at 52 with 13:45 to go. The torch was soon passed to Max Bjorklund, as he got hot for eight straight Wildcat points as part of a 20-3 NMU run to leap ahead 64-55 with just over 10 minutes to play.

The momentum would suddenly shift as the ‘Cats got in foul trouble. GVSU responded with a 12-0 run including eight points from the charity stripe to go up by three. The 12-0 run took only three minutes off the clock for the Lakers.

Max Weisbrod ended the run with a three. The ‘Cats kept it close, trailing only 78-77 with under a minute to play, but NMU missed their last three shots of the game and the closed out the contest at the line, winning 82-77.

Postgame Notes

Dylan Kuehl was 10-13 from the floor for 25 points. He added six rebounds and three assists.

Max Weisbrod reached an impressive 10 assists in the game to go along with eight points. Max Bjorklund added 13 points and Sam Schultz chipped in another 12 off of the bench.

GVSU shot 31-63 (49.2%) while Northern went 30-58 (51.7%).

The Lakers controlled the offensive glass 11-2 and the ‘Cats struggled with foul trouble in the contest, as they picked up 21 personals to GVSU’s 13, including Max Bjorklund fouling out late in the game.

Daniel Kiely had 15 points to pace the Lakers while Marquette native Marius Grazulis added a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Up Next

The Wildcats will host the Davenport Panthers on Saturday, January 21 at 1 p.m.