HAMMOND, Ind.- The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball traveled south to the Hoosier state for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup against Purdue Northwest University Monday, Jan. 17.

A late push led by Makaylee Kuhn was not enough, as Northern fell to 7-6 on the season.

FIRST QUARTER

Freshman Taya Stevenson got the ball rolling early for the Wildcats, as she knocked down a three from behind the arch to take the early lead.

Northern found a way to control the paint, out rebounding the competition 9-6.

NMU and PNW fought back and forth, looking to gain an advantage. The Pride took the first quarter by a score of 15-10.

SECOND QUARTER

Sophomore Makaylee Kuhn, came out on fire, pulling the trigger on a shot from downtown to pull the Pride’s lead to within two.

Coming off the bench was sophomore Andrea Perez, knocking down an easy layup in the paint off a dish from Kuhn.

Northern continued to pressure the Pride, as both teams battled for the lead, sharing the lead a total of 10 times throughout the second quarter.

NMU held PNW to only 38.5-percent from the field, as both teams went into the half tied at 25 a piece.

AT THE HALF

Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with a total of nine points in 12 minutes of play.

10 separate Wildcats grabbed at least one rebound. Freshman Kayla Tierney sported the ‘Cats with four defensive rounds.

NMU led the way against PNW, out rebounding the Pride by a total of 20-14.

THIRD QUARTER

Senior Elizabeth Lutz opened up the third quarter of play with a three point shot off a pass from Junior Emily Mueller, giving NMU the lead.

The Wildcats found themselves struggling as the third quarter moved on, shooting only 40-percent from the field.

PNW took the third quarter by a slim margin of 45-40.

FOURTH QUARTER

Makaylee Kuhn found her stride to begin the fourth, knocking down shot after shot to keep the Wildcats within reach.

Ana Rhude pulled up for a jumper, putting Northern to within two, as the Pride led 51-49 with just under four minutes to play.

The Pride found a burst of energy, giving themselves a five point lead until Kuhn found herself wide open for a three, making the game 55-53 in favor of PNW.

With just under a minute to go, the Pride led 56-53, head coach Troy Mattson called a thirty second timeout to draw something up.

Kuhn found herself at the top of the arch, putting down a heavily contested three, as the ‘Cats came within three.

After a strong push in the dying seconds, Northern fell by a score of 59-56.

STAT LEADERS

Kuhn left the matchup with a total of 26 points, and grabbed a team high in rebounds with eight.

The Wildcats out rebounded the Pride by a total of 37-33, with 10 ‘Cats grabbing at least one.

Andrea Perez was a defensive presence, pick-pocketing the Pride a total of two times, for a team high in steals.

UP NEXT

Davenport University comes to town Thursday, Jan. 20, as Northern returns home for a four game home stand to finish out the month of January.

