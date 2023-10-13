DULUTH, Minn. – The Northern Michigan University men’s hockey team opened its season at the no. 17 University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, ultimately playing to a 5-5 tie. The Bulldogs would go on to win the exhibition shootout.

Andre Ghantous opened the scoring on the 2023-34 season for the Wildcats, followed by Tanner Latsch recording a natural hat-trick in his collegiate debut. Fellow freshman Michael Mesic scored his first collegiate goal, and Josh Zinger registered three assists.

The Wildcats start its season with a 0-0-1 record, and the Bulldogs find themselves with another tie, moving to 0-0-2 overall.

Cat Nips

Andre Ghantous opened the scoring for the Wildcats, his 45th career goal. He also registered an assist

Tanner Latschs’ natural hat-trick was the 20th in NMU history, with the most previous coming from Philip Beaulieu on 1/5/2019

Michael Mesic scored his first career goal, tying the game at five-a-piece and helping send the Wildcats to overtime

Josh Zinger lived up to his pre-season hype, recording three assists and eight shots in the season opener

Five other Wildcats found the score sheet, all recording assists, led by Kristof Papp with two

Though five goals got past him, goalie Beni Halasz still made 40 saves, third most of his collegiate career

The teams were relatively even across the counting stats…

The ‘Dogs outshot the ‘Cats 46-45

The ‘Cats went 3-9 on the PP, while the ‘Dogs went 3-7

The ‘Cats had the advantage in the faceoff circle – winning 42 to UMD’s 32

The ‘Cats blocked 17 shots to the ‘Dogs 16

The Wildcats now hold a 15-13-5 record on ‘Friday The 13th’, with a 7-8-3 record on the road

How It Happened

1st Period

The Wildcats started the game short-handed after receiving a delay of game violation during warmups. Beni Halasz was thrown right into the fire, having to make seven saves on the UMD power play.

The ‘Cats first grade-A chance of the night came from Andre Ghantous. Ghantous pushed the defenseman back with his speed and dropped a blind pass onto the tape of newcomer Jack Perbix. Perbix was one-on-one from the right faceoff dot, and the UMD goalkeeper made a big save to keep the game scoreless.

The Bulldogs were awarded with an abbreviated 5-on-3 power play opportunity, and they made no mistake in taking advantage. Ben Steeves was left all alone in the slot and one-timed it through the legs of Halasz.

On the ensuing 5-on-4 power play, not a minute later, Bast received a pass on the right side and fired a one-timer past the blocker side of Halasz, doubling the score to two.

A fortunate bounce for the Bulldogs, a dump in ricochet off a stanchion and landed right on the stick of a Bulldog who was streaking in between the Wildcat defense. Bettens made a nifty move to the backhand and elevated a puck past the blocker of Halasz.

2nd Period

The Wildcats opened the second period exactly how they needed to, and it was Andre Ghantous on the power play that got the Wildcats on the board. Ghantous picked up a rebound from a Josh Zinger point shot and deposited the puck into the yawning cage to claw back within two.

Andre Ghantous drew another UMD penalty, and the ‘Cats went back to work. A slick passing play wound up on the stick of Tanner Latsch who scored his first career goal in a Wildcat uniform.

The ‘Cats really came out of the period humming, and a scramble in front of the Duluth net found a bouncing puck that landed on the stick of Latsch in the high slot who ripped a wicked wrister past the goalie. The ‘Cats scored three goals in six and a half minutes to start the second frame, tying the game at three-a-piece.

The ‘Cats opened the second frame out shooting the ‘Dogs 9-0, really pushing the tempo and bringing an intensity that wasn’t quite there in the first.

The Bulldogs were awarded with a power play and didn’t waste any time in regaining the lead, scoring within 10 seconds of the infraction to take a 4-3 lead.

The Wildcats were awarded a 5-on-3 power play to end the second frame, but were unable to score before the horn. The ‘Cats would go on to have just under a minute in 5-on-3 time to start the third frame.

3rd Period

The ‘Cats were unable to convert on the opening power play, not only not scoring, but unable to record a shot on target.

Kristof Papp disrupted the UMD power play and found himself on a short handed breakaway. He made a move to the forehand and tried to chip it back the other way, but Stejskal made the pad save.

Latsch made quite the collegiate debut, as he was ‘Johnny on the spot’ on the Wildcat power play as a rebound deflected right on his stick and he had the full frame of the net to shoot at, making no mistake to tie the game at four-a-piece.

The freshman came to play for the Wildcats, as Michael Mesic picked up a puck on the far faceoff dot and rifled a wrist shot over the glove hand of Stejskal, scoring his first collegiate goal and giving the Wildcats a 5-4 lead.

Anthony Menghini picked up a burst of speed to get around the NMU defenseman, leading to a breakaway from the top of the circle down. Halasz made the initial save, but Menghini picked up his own rebound and scored to tie the game.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs ended the third frame each a man down, and with the Wildcats set to come out of the box first, the potential of a power play in overtime was real.

Overtime

The Wildcats started the overtime frame with an abbreviated power play, about a minute and a half of power play time, but the ‘Cats were unable to capitalize on its chances.

The game would end in an overtime tie, a final score of 5-5, and the teams prepared for a shootout.

Shootout

Kristof Papp had to score to keep the shootout alive, and he made a nifty move to the backhand to extend the shootout.

Jack Perbix had to score to keep it alive, but to no avail.

Up Next

The Wildcats return to action tomorrow night for another clash with the Bulldogs, puck-drop again at 8:07 p.m. ET.