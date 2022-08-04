HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech volleyball student-athlete Laura De Marchi has been selected as the GLIAC representative for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award the organization announced on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Of the 156 conference-level nominees, 54 competed in Division I, 41 in Division II, and 61 in Division III. The nominees represent 17 sports and have an average GPA of 3.8.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, now will choose 10 nominees from each division for the national Top 30 honorees. The Top 30 honorees, chosen from the 156 conference-level nominees, will be announced in October. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division, for a total of nine student-athletes — one of whom will be named the 2022 Woman of the Year.

De Marchi is a three-time All-American, two-time Academic All-American, five-time GLIAC Setter of the Year, and five-time All-GLIAC First Team member. She was also named the 2021 Midwest Region Player of the Year and the spring 2021 GLIAC Player of the Year.

De Marchi, a native of Milan, Italy, led the Huskies to four straight NCAA Tournaments and reset the school and GLIAC record for career assists (5,532). She also holds the school record for career assists per set (11.75) and ranks seventh in program history in career digs (1,390).

De Marchi held a 3.73 grade-point average and received bachelor’s degrees in biomedical engineering, and electrical engineering, with a minor in German. She was named the 2020-21 GLIAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a three-time recipient of the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award, and was a four-time GLIAC All-Academic Excellence team member.

De Marchi was named the 2022 Graduating Scholar from Michigan Tech’s Biomedical Engineering department, was a leader in the university’s LEarning with Academic Partners, and volunteered in the Biomedical Engineering lab, analyzing the effects of Nitric Oxide on HDFa cells (human skin cells). De Marchi also was a student employee in the SDC Central Ticket Office.

At January’s NCAA Convention in San Antonio, the national Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced, as selected by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics.

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991. For more information about the program and previous winners, please visit ncaa.org/woty.