Finlandia Men’s Soccer falls to Lumberjacks

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Finlandia University men’s soccer team (4-8) lost 4-1 to Northland (5-7), Monday night at Ponzio Stadium.

Northland scored first at the 6:35 mark. With under 24 minutes to go in the first half, junior Bryson Beck blasted a shot in the lower right corner.

That made it 1-1. 28 seconds later, Jamie Colvill made a great save to deny freshman Luc Mbuyi a goal.

The Lumberjacks and Lions each had several strong opportunities in the second half. With 12 minutes to go, Northland broke it open with three goals over the next 11 minutes.

Finlandia had four shots with three on goal, two corner kicks and was called for eight fouls.

Northland had 14 shots with seven on goal, five corner kicks and was called for nine fouls.

Finlandia stays on the road, Tuesday, Oct. 5, taking on North Central (Minn.). The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST.

