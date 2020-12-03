Livers scores 21, Michigan beat Ball State 84-65

NCAA

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) drives on Ball State guard K.J. Walton (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Isaiah Livers scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Hunter Dickinson had his first career double-double, and Michigan beat Ball State 84-65. Dickinson, a freshman, finished with 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Franz Wagner added 14 points and Mike Smith scored 10 for Michigan (3-0). After Ball State’s Ishmael El-Amin made a layup to open the scoring, Wagner scored seven points — including the first four — in an 11-0 run that gave the Wolverines the lead for good. K.J. Walton led Ball State (0-2) with 20 points. Luke Bumbalough added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories