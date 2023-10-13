ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team overcame a 1-0 deficit with a goal by Reilly Lovercheck in the 80th minute to result in a 1-1 draw at the GVSU Soccer Field on Friday night.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s remarkable performance today,” head coach Turk Ozturk said. “Managing to secure a tie on the road against the GLIAC’s top-ranked team, especially in the face of severe weather conditions and with a late, game-changing goal to level the score, truly underscores the unwavering determination and unyielding gift of this team. When throw-ins outdistance some of the free kicks, it’s a clear testament to the extraordinary effort demanded by the challenging conditions. As I have emphasized time and time again, this team consistently thrives in the face of extreme adversity and I think we proved that today.

“Every single player made a significant contribution in this game, highlighting the collective team effort, both on the field and from the sidelines. Our success hinged on the strong support of the team, the experience of our seasoned players, our commitment to fitness that allowed us to endure and our unshakable resiliency.”

Lovercheck’s goal marks the first of her early career.

Michigan Tech moves to 4-2-6 overall with a standing of 3-1-4 in the conference, while Grand Valley State settles to 7-1-3 overall and 5-0-3 in the loop.

For the second consecutive Friday, the Huskies battled in the wind and rain that the October season brings.

Grand Valley State opened the scoring chances with the first shot of the game coming at the 3:15 mark by Ryann Fetty.

Seulgi Lee returned with a shot on goal of her own off a free kick from the left side of the box.

The Lakers maintained an offensive edge for the remainder of the half, registering eight shots on goal to conclude the first half.

Goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde stood tall in the net, stopping nine shots in the first 45 minutes.

GVSU opened the second half with a goal in the 64th minute, with Sophia Morgan receiving a pass from Stephanie Sturgeon for a breakaway goal.

The Huskies turned a cheek in the latter stages of the second half, with Julia Pietila and Brooke Green taking shots at the opposition’s net.

Minutes later, Reilly Lovercheck would check into the game and make her presence felt in a hurry, burying a blocked shot right in front of the Lakers net to ultimately decide the 1-1 draw.

Grand Valley State outshot Michigan Tech 19-8 with a shot on goal advantage of 13-3.

The Lakers also found success with nine corner kicks compared to the Black & Gold’s three.

VanLangevelde recorded a season-high 11 saves on the day.

Suelgi Lee led the Huskies offense with four shots and two on target.

“While our upcoming opponent promises to be a formidable competitor, we maintain hope that conditions will be more favorable for our next match,” Ozturk added. “Regardless, we have gained some valuable momentum and we’ll come prepared and ready for whatever’s next on Sunday.”

Up Next

The Huskies return to action for a Sunday Matinee at Davenport slated for a noon start time.