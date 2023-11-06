HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech football senior running back William Marano has been selected GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week, the GLIAC office announced on Monday. The honor is Marano’s first of the season.

Marano had a season-high 23 carries for 133-yards rushing and one touchdown. The Dearborn, Michigan, native averaged 5.8 yards per carry with a long of 25 in the 37-3 win against NSIC Foe Minot State. He also had 20 yards off of three receptions.

Up Next

The Huskies will conclude the regular season, welcoming Saginaw Valley State to Kearly Stadium on Saturday (Nov. 11) for Senior Day, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.