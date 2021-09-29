Marie (Phillips) Sikkema Inducted Into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University will induct five individuals and one team into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame this year.

One selection this year is Marie (Phillips) Sikkema.

Sikkema was a gymnast for the Wildcats from 1986 until the program was discontinued in 1988. She is originally from Wyoming, Mich. and graduated from Godwin Heights High School in 1982. During her time in high school, Sikkema was a two-sport athlete and lettered in track and field as a long jumper and sprinter and in gymnastics.

She also had the opportunity to compete with the Superior and O.A.K. Gymnastics Clubs while in high school and was a part of a touring U.S. team that competed in Germany.

Sikkema attended the University of Arizona from 1983-1984, where she lettered in gymnastics her freshman and sophomore years. While a student-athlete at Arizona, Sikkema participated in the NCAA Division I gymnastics championships for two years. In the fall of 1985, she transferred to Northern Michigan University where she spent her last two years of eligibility as a Wildcat gymnast.

During her time as an NMU gymnast, she was a two-time NCAA National Qualifier and earned four All-America honors in the 1986 season, which is the best overall performance in Wildcat gymnastics history. In addition to the national honors, she also set NMU records in every event she competed in: balance beam, uneven bars, vault, floor exercise and all-around. In 1987, Sikkema won the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship and broke her own all-around record with a score of 37.25.

While attending Northern Michigan University, Sikkema taught gymnastics in NMU’s Outreach program and worked at Superior Seafood. Some of her hobbies in Marquette included aerobics, sewing, cooking and biking.

Sikkema graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1989 with a degree in Physical Education. She is married to Jim Sikkema and the couple currently resides in Grandville, Mich.

