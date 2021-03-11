Maryland beats Michigan State 68-57 in Big Ten tournament

CLEVELAND – Michigan Tech's Suzanne Sanregret has been named an NCAA Division II Athletics Director of the Year for 2020-21, announced Wednesday (Mar. 10) by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Sanregret has held the position at her alma mater since 2005 and is one of four recipients of the award in NCAA Division II along with Tiffin's Lonny Allen, Slippery Rock's Paul Lueken, and Pennie Parker from Rollins College.