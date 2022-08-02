MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – We are less than a month away from the Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball team starting practice for the 2022 season.

The Wildcats finished last season with an 18-12 overall record earning themselves an appearance in the GLIAC championship game.

With plenty of returning talent, coach Matt Majkrzak has added two transfer students and five incoming freshman to the team.

“Freshman-wise it’s a very talented group,” said Majkrzak. “It’s probably the most talented group that we brought in in my four years. We have the highest graded kid in Wisconsin coming in in Max Weisbrod. We have the best player from the U.P. coming in. So, in a lot of ways that was our goal originally was to get the top to get the top Wisconsin guys and made sure we keep the best U.P. guys here and I think with this group we definitely accomplished that.”

One of those freshman is Aidan Bellisle, a standout from Menominee. We asked coach Majkrzak how he helps transition players who were stars and their school to playing together at the college level.

“Some of these guys have never not started a game in their whole life,” said Majkrzak. “Now they’re coming to college an they’re on a team of guys just like them who are a little bit older. I think the biggest thing is thing is trying to keep everybody positive because everybody coming in is good enough to be an awesome, awesome player for us. Can you get through that first year grind and that adjustment?”

The Wildcats start practice the first week of September. They tip off their season at the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge in Houghton on November 12th.