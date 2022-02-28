VIA GLIAC CONFERENCE – Needing a 2-0 weekend at two of the top three GLIAC schools to clinch a home playoff game, Max Bjorklund put the ‘Cats on his back.

Bjorklund had an impressive 21 points on 6-8 three-point shooting at LSSU as the Wildcats cruised to a 102-69 win.

On Saturday, Bjorklund put together one of the best performances in DII collegiate basketball this season as NMU stormed back to win at Ferris State 93-87.

Bjorklund poured in a career-best 46 points, good for the sixth-best in program history. What was even more notable was his second-half performance, which was the single greatest performance in a half in Wildcats history and in the upper ranks of performances in a half all-time for all of college hoops programs.

Bjorklund scored 40 points in the 2nd half on 14-15 shooting, 9-10 three-point shooting, and 3-3 from the stripe. It was the most points an NMU player has ever scored in a half, the most threes in a half. Bjorklund scored 40 of NMU’s 63 second-half points.

Against two top teams on the road with a home playoff match on the line, Bjorklund recorded one of the best weekends in program history. He averaged 33.5 points/game, hit 15-19 three-pointers, and willed the Wildcats to two big road wins and a home playoff game.

