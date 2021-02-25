Men’s Basketball Announces Cancellation Of Purdue Northwest Series
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball program has announced the cancellation of its Feb. 26-27 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) series at Purdue Northwest due to recent COVID-19 testing results.
Data privacy prohibits further comment on the issue. Any additional schedule updates or adjustments will be made at a later time.
To keep up with all Wildcat men’s basketball news, make sure to follow the team on social media @NMUMensBBALL (Twitter) and @NMU_MBB (Instagram).
Latest Posts
- Renewed effort in Legislature to end child marriages in Michigan
- Min wage provision threatens success of COVID relief bill
- Sleigh ride auction fundraiser this weekend for Iron Mountain teenager battling cancer
- Police chief warns militia groups ‘want to blow up’ Capitol during State of the Union
- Men’s Basketball Announces Cancellation Of Purdue Northwest Series