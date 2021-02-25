Men’s Basketball Announces Cancellation Of Purdue Northwest Series

NCAA

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball program has announced the cancellation of its Feb. 26-27 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) series at Purdue Northwest due to recent COVID-19 testing results.

Data privacy prohibits further comment on the issue. Any additional schedule updates or adjustments will be made at a later time.

