Men’s Basketball Announces Cancellation Of Purdue Northwest Series

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball program has announced the cancellation of its Feb. 26-27 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) series at Purdue Northwest due to recent COVID-19 testing results.

Data privacy prohibits further comment on the issue. Any additional schedule updates or adjustments will be made at a later time.

