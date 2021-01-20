Men’s Basketball Takes On Ferris State This Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team hits the road for the second consecutive week as they travel to Big Rapids, Michigan to take on Ferris State University. Tip off for game one of the two-game series is set for 5 p.m. on Friday, January 22 before a Saturday tip of 5 p.m.

NMU is coming off their first road trip of the season in which they split their two-game series with Saginaw Valley State. Following a close comeback on Friday night, in which the men nearly overcame an 18-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of play, the Wildcats went on to post a convincing 69-57 victory on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 70-67 all-time against the Bulldogs. In their most recent meeting, the eighth-seeded NMU team stunned top-seed FSU on their home court, 70-69, to advance to the GLIAC Semifinals.

In their two regular-season meetings with the Bulldogs in 2019-20 the men went 0-2, losing by just three points on the road to conclude their away slate of competition.

Fans can follow the action using video, live stats and audio.

Follow @NMU_Wildcats on Twitter for continued coverage throughout the week.

FRIDAY VS. FSU

Audio: rrnsports.com

SATURDAY VS. FSU

Audio: rrnsports.com

Latest Posts