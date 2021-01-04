Men’s Soccer Adds Two Newcomers to the Fall 2021 Recruiting Class

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University men’s soccer Head Coach David Poggi announced Aydin Lambert (Byron, Illinois) and Mason Walsh (Waterford, Michigan), have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) as additions to the Fall 2021 Northern Michigan men’s soccer roster, announced Head Coach David Poggi.

“To say we are excited about these two 2021 signings is an understatement,” Poggi began. “The 2021 recruitment process has proved very challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating many opportunities to see players in action. Luckily, both players attended our Summer ID camps multiple times and have been on my radar for a number of years”. “Both are outstanding students who carry themselves well academically and athletically. I look forward to working with them as teammates over the next four years”, says Poggi. “We make it a point to draw student athletes to Northern from our ID camps and these two players are no exception. Once an athlete can experience NMU, the facilities, the environment and the city of Marquette they fall in love with Northern.”

Lambert, a versatile midfielder, hails from Byron, Illinois where he competed for the Byron High School Tigers, leading his team as a two-time captain. In high school he was named to the All-Conference team on three occasions, as well as to the IHSCA All-Sectional team. Lambert played his Club Soccer for the Rockford Raptors. (Off the pitch, Lambert was also a member of the two-time Illinois State Champion Tigers football team).

Coach Poggi on Lambert:

“Aydin obviously impressed me at the ID camps and I thought he had all characteristics necessary to be a top player at Northern. He is an exceptional athlete with good pace, power and is very dynamic. A hard worker on both sides of the ball, he can help us in the attack and in defense. We expect big things from him.”

Rockford Raptors Coach, Frank Mateus on Lambert:

“Aydin is one of those rare players that has the ability to raise the level of play for players around him. He is a hard worker, quick learner, and great teammate on and off the field. I can’t wait to see the great things that he will be able to achieve at Northern Michigan.”

Walsh, a goalkeeper, joins the Wildcats from Waterford, Michigan. After attending Oakdale Academy (where his team won the MACS Division II Championship in both his freshman and sophomore years) before he transferred to Clarkston High School to complete his senior year. Mason also played his club soccer for the storied Pato Magic SC, where his team won a state cup in 2015.

Coach Poggi on Walsh:

“Mason is someone I zeroed in on a couple of ID camps back. He is an elite goalkeeper already in a number of areas. He also has immense potential to improve and his ceiling is limitless. No doubt Mason will be part of a great legacy of Northern Michigan goalkeepers.”

Pato Magic SC Coach, Chris Fisher on Walsh:

“Mason is a talent to watch and a joy to coach. Technically, Mason has a combination of soft hands and strong which allows for a quick transition back to offense. Tactically, he has a thirst for learning. He inspires his teammates and I can’t wait to see him excel at the next level.

