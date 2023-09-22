HAMMOND, Ind. – The Northern Michigan Men’s soccer team opened its first GLIAC road trip of the 2023 campaign, traveling to Hammond, Indiana to take on the Purdue Northwest Pride. The ‘Cats dropped the final decision by a score of 0-1.

Florian Palmowski was credited with two saves, and the Pride were recorded to have outshot the Wildcats 11-0.

The Wildcats fall to 2-4-1 overall and 1-2 in the GLIAC, as the Pride remain undefeated with a 4-0-3 overall and 1-0-1 in the GLIAC.

Cat Nips

Florian Palmowski made two saves from three shots on target

Aside from the Keeper, Niko Scheibal and Finn van den Berg played the full 90 minutes

Hugo Lorenzo scored for the Pride, giving him a GLIAC best seven goals on the campaign

As a team, the Wildcats were outshot 0-11, recorded four corner kicks to the Prides one, committed 16 fouls to the Prides 14, and both teams committed yellow card infractions

How It Happened

1st Half

Goalkeeper Florian Palmowski was early busy, as the Pride recorded four shots with one on target in the first ten minutes.

Hugo Lorenzo received a ball from Flavio Nardecchia, who one-touch volleyed a ball into the bottom left corner to give the Pride a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute of the opening half. This was Lorenzo’s GLIAC leading seventh goal of the season.

The Wildcats were awarded a free kick that Jan Hoffmann played into the box for a streaking Noah Johnson. Johnson went up for the header, but the ball was just above his reach.

2nd Half

The Wildcats best opportunity of the half came from an earned free kick, as the ‘Cats sent a ball into a dangerous area but was unable to get a solid foot on the ball. Moments later, goalkeeper Florian Palmowski made an excellent diving save off a dangerous chance to keep the game 1-0 in favor of PNW.

Lorenzo found space and generated another opportunity for goal, but Palmowski stood tall and made another crucial save to keep the deficit at one.

Jan Hoffmann had a great chance with a shot on target followed by a corner kick opportunity. The corner kick resulted in the ball rolling through a dangerous area, but the Wildcats were unable to get a decent boot on ball.

The Pride generated a three-on-one in the final five minutes, but Kalvin Glodz made a spectacular tackle to nullify the chance and send the ‘Cats headed the other direction.

The Wildcats were unable to generate any last minute efforts, and the match would end 0-1

Up Next

The Wildcats square off against the Parkside Rangers on Sunday, September 24. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern.