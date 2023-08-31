MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team dropped the opening match of the season to Northwood University, by a score of 2-4.

It was a rollercoaster of a match, as Northwood scored the lone goal in the first half then scored right away in the second half. The Wildcats then tied the match at two a piece thanks to strikes from Jan Hoffmann and Cian Tunney. An untimely red card for the Wildcats sent them down a man, and the Timberwolves took advantage of the opportunity, scoring two more goals to put finalize the match.

Along with the goal scorers for Northern, Fernando Abascal turned in the lone Wildcat assist on the evening. Jan Hoffmann led the Wildcats in shots (9) and shots on goal (4). Goalkeeper Florian Palmowski made five saves from nine shots on target.

How It Happened

1st Half

Northwood opened the scoring in the 21st minute, coming off of the first quality chance from either team. Goalkeeper Florian Palmowski made the initial save off a strong effort but couldn’t control the rebound, as the ball landed on the foot of Lathan Baker who deposited it in the bottom left corner.

The Wildcats responded well, with the next handful of chances coming in the other end of the pitch. The first chance came from Jaziel Sainz de Vilmorin, who connected well with his right foot but just sailed it over the goal. Minutes later, Jan Hoffmann was awarded a free kick from just outside the box, but the keeper made a diving save to deny his bid for goal.

The ‘Cats continued to dominate possession and chances as the half wound into the final minutes, with a scorcher from Jan Hoffmann that got blocked, and a corner kick that caused havoc in the penalty box.

2nd Half

The Timberwolves struck two minutes into the half after a miscue in the Wildcat backfield. The ball landed on the boot of Oliver Jarvis, who used his left foot to deposit it into the goal.

The Wildcats got a chance and made it count, as a ball from Jaziel Sainz de Vilmorin landed on the foot of Fernando Abascal who landed a through ball onto the left foot of Jan Hoffmann who only had the goalie to beat and fired it into the top right corner.

Tommaso Lami found himself all alone near the top of the goal area and made a good strike, but the keeper made an outstretched save to deny a goal.

Tommaso Lami made a great run into the box and drew a foul for a Northern penalty. Cian Tunney lined up on the spot and made no mistake to fire it past the keeper to tie the game at two a piece.

Baruc Delgado was shown a red card in the 74th minute, leaving the Wildcats down a man for the remainder of the match. Four minutes later, the Timberwolves took advantage of the situation and found the back of the net to retake the lead.

The Timberwolves would find the back of the net once again, doubling the Northwood lead. The game would finish with a NMU loss, by a score of 2-4.

Scoring Summary

NU – Lathan Baker, 21′

NU – Oliver Jarvis, 47′

NMU – Jan Hoffmann, 53′ (assisted by Fernando Abascal)

NMU – Cian Tunney, 72′

NU – Chris Escalante, 78′ (assisted by Patrick Hamilton)

NU – Lathan Baker, 82′ (assisted by Patrick Hamilton)

Up Next

The Wildcats will remain on home field, hosting the Quincy University Hawks on Sunday, September 3, at 2 p.m.