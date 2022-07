The Michigan Football Summer Tour across the state continued with three stops in the Upper Peninsula on Friday.

It started in Sault Ste. Marie where the players learned all about the Soo Locks. The team then traveled to Paradise to see the Tahquamenon Falls. The final stop was in Munising where the Wolverines took a boat tour of Pictured Rocks.

The Wolverines Summer tour has also made stops in Flint, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, and Mackinac Island.