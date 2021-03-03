Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Three Michigan Tech hockey players earned WCHA Player of the Month honors for February. Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Month, Blake Pietila is the WCHA Goaltender of the Month, and Arvid Caderoth is the WCHA Rookie of the Month the league announced on Tuesday (March 2).

Swoyer led WCHA defensemen in February with eight points, three goals, two power-play goals, five points on the power play, and 34 shots on goal. The Hinsdale, Illinois native had a point in seven games during the month and scored the game-winning goal against Ferris State on February 13. Swoyer had an assist on the game-winning goal against FSU on February 12 and two points at Northern Michigan on February 27 with a goal and an assist. He was twice named the WCHA Defenseman of the Week during February and ranks second in scoring amongst WCHA blueliners with three goals and 13 assists.