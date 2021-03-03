Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana

by: LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry (0) shoots against Indiana’s Khristian Lander (4), Trey Galloway (32), and Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry had 18 of his 22 points in the second half, leading Michigan State to a 64-58 win over Indiana in a matchup of teams on the bubble to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans broke a ninth-place tie in the conference with the Hoosiers. Michigan State’s Joshua Langford scored 13 points for a team that has won four of its last five games. Indiana’s Rob Phinisee scored 16 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to a season-low nine points for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row and five of six.

