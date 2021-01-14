Michigan State forced to cancel another game amid Covid concerns
Michigan State is postponing a second straight men’s basketball game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its basketball program.
The school says it will not host Indiana on Sunday as scheduled.
The Spartans previously postponed a game at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night because three players tested positive for the coronavirus. The players include center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo, son of coach Tom Izzo.
Michigan State and the Big Ten are working on options to reschedule games against the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers.
