HOUGHTON, Mich. – Head football coach Dan Mettlach announced the hiring of JT Jurasin as Linebackers Coach on Wednesday (Feb. 8).

Jurasin comes to the Huskies from Northern Michigan, where he was elevated to the role of Special Teams Coordinator in 2022 and also coached cornerbacks and coordinated travel. Jurasin brings recruiting experience from locations including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Arizona.

“JT is very familiar with the U.P. and Michigan Tech and is a great overall fit for our program,” commented Mettlach. “He is very passionate about coaching and teaches the game at a high level. We are excited to have him in Houghton.”

“My family and I are very excited about the move North to join Michigan Tech Football,” Jurasin said. “I’d like to thank Coach Mettlach and Dr. Sanregret for the opportunity to be a part of such a special program. I look forward to getting to work with the team and student-athletes to reach our fullest potential.”

Jurasin is originally from Forest Lake, Minnesota. He played quarterback at North Dakota State College of Science, then transferred to play the same position at Northern Michigan. He graduated NMU with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education/Coaching in 2015 and continued as a graduate assistant the following year, working with Wildcat runningbacks and quarterbacks.

In 2016-17, Jurasin became a full-time assistant coach (Wide Receivers Coach). He then elevated to Quarterbacks Coach and Travel Coordinator and held that post from 2017-20. In 2021, Jurasin served as Interim Co-Offensive Coordinator in the fall, then transitioned to coaching cornerbacks and managing team travel.

In his time at NMU, Jurasin helped guide several All-GLIAC players, including quarterback Shayne Browne, who set several NMU records such as career passing yards, single-season passing yards, and career completions.