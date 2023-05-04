HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey program announced its 2023-24 schedule on Thursday (May 4) in conjunction with the CCHA unveiling its composite schedule. The Huskies have 35 regular-season games that include 24 CCHA games, 18 contests at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena, and 11 non-conference meetings.

The season begins at Minnesota Duluth on October 7 for the annual US Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Tech then hosts back-to-back nonconference opponents, welcoming Alaska (Oct. 13-14) and Wisconsin (Oct. 20-21). It’ll be the first meeting with the Badgers at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena since October 2011. The month wraps up with a road trip to St. Lawrence (Oct. 27) and Clarkson (Oct. 28) the following night.

November begins with the first-ever meeting against Augustana (Nov. 3-4) at home. The Huskies travel to Bemidji State (Nov. 10-11) to begin CCHA play and then host Ferris State (Nov. 17-18). The Thanksgiving weekend series is at Minnesota State (Nov. 24-25).

Tech hosts Bowling Green (Dec. 1-2) and Northern Michigan (Dec. 8) before wrapping up the first part of the schedule in Marquette against the Wildcats (Dec. 9).

An announcement regarding the 2023 GLI dates and opponents will be made in June.

St. Thomas (Jan. 11 & 13) will host Tech in a Thursday/Saturday series to begin the New Year. The Huskies host the Beavers (Jan. 19-20) before wrapping up the month with the only meeting of the season with Lake Superior State (Jan. 26-27) in the Soo.

The Huskies and Wildcats wrap up the rivalry with a game in Marquette on February 2 and in Houghton on February 3. Minnesota State (Feb. 9-10) is the 2024 Winter Carnival opponent for the third time ever. The regular season wraps up at Bowling Green (Feb. 23-24) and home against St. Thomas (Mar. 1-2).

The top four teams after the regular season will host the opening round of the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs on March 8-10 with a best-of-three series. The CCHA semifinals will be on March 16 with the CCHA Mason Cup Championship Game taking place the following weekend.

The NCAA Tournament opens play on March 28-31 with regional sites in Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, R.I., Sioux Falls, S.D., and Springfield, Mass. The 2024 Frozen Four is set to take place at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on April 11 and 13.

Michigan Tech ticketing information will be released in July.

2023-24 Michigan Tech Hockey Schedule

October 7 at Minnesota Duluth (US Hockey HOF Game)

October 13-14 Alaska

October 20-21 Wisconsin

October 27 at St. Lawrence

October 28 at Clarkson



November 3-4 Augustana

November 10-11 at Bemidji State*

November 17-18 Ferris State*

November 24-25 at Minnesota State*



December 1-2 Bowling Green*

December 8 Northern Michigan*

December 9 at Northern Michigan*

TBA GLI (Van Andel Arena)



January 11 & 13 at St. Thomas*

January 19-20 Bemidji State*

January 26-27 at Lake Superior State*



February 2 at Northern Michigan*

February 3 Northern Michigan*

February 9-10 Minnesota State* (Winter Carnival)

February 23-24 at Bowling Green*



March 1-2 St. Thomas*



March 8-10 CCHA Quarterfinals (best-of-three series)

March 16 CCHA Semifinal

TBA CCHA Championship Game



March 28-31 NCAA Regionals

April 12 & 13 NCAA Frozen Four (St. Paul)