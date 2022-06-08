GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan Tech is hosting the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on December 27-28. GLI mainstay Michigan State will join the Huskies along with Western Michigan and Ferris State as the teams compete for the MacInnes Cup in a two-day, single-elimination tournament.

“We’re excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI,” Michigan Tech Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret said. “We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Van Andel Arena and the Grand Rapids Griffins along with the administrators and coaches at Michigan State, Western Michigan, and Ferris State to continue the illustrious history of this premier college hockey tournament. We look forward to adding to the great traditions of the tournament and creating exciting memories for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday, December 27 between Michigan Tech (CCHA) and Western Michigan (NCHC) at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State (Big Ten) against Ferris State (CCHA) at 7 p.m. The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Wednesday, December 28 at 7 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

The Great Lakes Invitational was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium General Manager Lincoln Cavalieri, and Detroit Red Wings Scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), and Little Caesars Arena (2018-19). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI and teams played a non-tournament showcase style event in 2021.

It will be the 17th time in tournament history with four Michigan-based teams. Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 55 tournaments and is the defending champion after a pair of 4-2 victories in the 2019 GLI. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 47 tournaments. Western Michigan has three titles in five appearances. Ferris State will be making its third appearance at the tournament.

Ticket packages will go on sale in early August.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to a tournament-style GLI,” said Joe Shawhan, the head coach for Michigan Tech Hockey. “It’s always a highlight of our season, with quality competition. Our fans and alumni do a great job of supporting us wherever we go, but it’s especially strong at the GLI. It always feels like home.”

“Michigan State is proud to be a part of the great tradition of the GLI,” said Adam Nightingale, the head coach for Michigan State Hockey. “Grand Rapids is a great hockey town and we look forward to playing in a packed Van Andel Arena.”

“We are excited for our program to, once again, compete in the Great Lakes Invitational,” said Pat Ferschweiler, the head coach for Western Michigan Hockey. “It’s a tournament with a long and proud tradition that our fan base always enjoys being a part of.”

“We are proud to be playing in this year’s GLI,” said Bob Daniels, the head coach for Ferris State Hockey. “This is a storied, and longest-running, collegiate hockey tourney in the nation, and has a great history of memorable champions. The fact that it is the inaugural time it is being held Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids only adds to the excitement. We forward to a large turnout from the Bulldog Nation to help root us on to victory.”

