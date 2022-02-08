MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Hockey Team fell to Michigan Tech on Tuesday (Feb. 8) by a score of 8-1.

Less than a minute into Tuesday’s contest, the Huskies struck first, with Brain Halonen finding the back of the net. Trenton Bliss and Tommy Parrottino assisted to get the Huskies in front 1-0.

Just over two minutes in, the Huskies were called for a cross-check, presenting the Wildcats with an early opportunity to tie it up. Despite a few shots to the net, the Huskies killed off the penalty and maintained the lead.

With 11 minutes left in the opening twenty, Van Unen was whistled for tripping. Tristan Ashbrook capitalized on the power play, giving MTU a 2-0 lead. Justin Misiak and Parrottino assisted for the Huskies.

Eric Gotz made it 3-0 Huskies with just over five minutes left. Misiak added an assist for MTU.

Brian Halonen rounded out a hot first period for Michigan Tech, scoring his second of the night to give MTU a 4-0 lead after one. Michael Karow and Trenton Bliss set up the goal for Halonen.

The Huskies outshot NMU 11-6 in the first twenty minutes of action.

Less than three minutes into the second, MTU stretched the lead to 5-0. Logan Ganie scored for MTU with Ryland Mosley assisting.

Ganie tallied his second with 12:10 to go, making it 6-0. Chris Lipe and Mosley were credited with the setup.

Northern went to their third man advantage halfway through the second period. Michigan Tech’s penalty kill stood strong and kept NMU out of the net.

WIth less than seven minutes left in the second, MTU had a minute of 5-on-3. Northern fought through the 5-on-3, returning a skater to the ice. Before the Wildcats could return to full strength, David Keefer went off for boarding and the Wildcats continued to fight a skater down.

Arvid Caderoth scored for MTU on the power play to make it 7-0. Bliss and Gotz assisted. Michigan Tech took that seven goal lead into the second intermission.

Ashbrook scored his second of the night for MTU with 13:59 to go in the game to make it 8-0. Logan Pietila set him up on the 3-on-1 opportunity.

The Wildcats had more than a minute of 5-on-3 and finally broke through as MIkey Colella scored his 14th goal this season. Andre Ghantous and Bo Hanson assisted for the ‘Cats.

Michigan Tech would take Tuesday’s game, 8-1.

