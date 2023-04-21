HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech men’s basketball coaching staff announced five team award winners for the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Dan Gherezgher was selected for the Ken Hamar Award given to the team’s most valuable player.

In his first season with the Huskies, Gherezgher (Brookfield, Wisconsin) averaged 11.5 points (second), 3.2 rebounds (third), and 2.0 assists (second) per game with 30 appearances and 22 starts. He posted four games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 27 points against McKendree (Nov. 13). He also accumulated 15 points in the GLIAC Championship and was named All-GLIAC second team.

Sophomore guard Pete Calcaterra (Boyne City, Michigan) earned the Bill Gappy most improved player award. Last season, Calcaterra appeared in 17 games off the bench and scored a season-high nine points. This winter, he played in 30 games and averaged 8.3 points per game, along with a team-high 5.6 rebounds. Calcaterra recorded 11 games in double figures and played 30 minutes in the GLIAC Championship (Mar. 5). He also posted his first career double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds against Purdue Northwest (Feb. 16).

Bill Gappy (MTU Athletics Hall of Fame) collected 146 wins in 12 seasons as head coach of the Huskies (1972-83, 1984-85).

The Harold Meese sportsmanship award went to Freshman Josh Terrian (Pewaukee, Wisconsin). Terrian posted 30 starts and made it to double figure scoring three times, including a season-best 12 points against Grand Valley State (Jan. 21). Terrian also pulled in 10 rebounds against Minnesota Crookston (Nov. 18). He could be seen diving for loose balls and helping opponents back to their feet on a nightly basis this season.

Harold Meese (MTU Athletics Hall of Fame) spent 36 years as a professor and dean of students at Michigan Tech. He also served on the Michigan Tech Athletic Board and helped create and administer the athletic grant-in-aid program.

Freshman Marcus Tomashek earned the Bob Olson outstanding newcomer award after starting 25 games at guard in his first season. Tomashek led the squad in points (11.8), which was 23rd best in the GLIAC. Tomashek posted three 20-point performances, including a season-high 26 points in a GLIAC quarterfinal win over No. 1 seed Wisconsin Parkside (Mar. 1). He played 32 minutes and scored six points in the GLIAC Championship (Mar. 5).

Bob Olson (MTU Athletics Hall of Fame) was the original “Voice of the Huskies”. He began broadcasting Tech athletic events in 1969 and spent more than 32 years behind the microphone.

Two players shared this year’s scholastic achievement award. Sophomore guard Logan Geissler (Bay Port, Wisconsin) appeared in 18 games off the bench and is majoring in Exercise Science. Senior guard Eric Carl (Kaukauna, Wisconsin) is set to graduate with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. The former GLIAC 3-point shooting leader (2020-21) played all 30 games this season, including 11 starts.

Michigan Tech closed the season 10-20 overall, including 5-14 in the GLIAC. As the No. 8 seed in the GLIAC Tournament, The Huskies made a run to the championship game, where they fell 79-66 to Northern Michigan under second year head coach Josh Buettner.