HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball is headed to Greece and will spend the next nine days in the Mediterranean country before returning to Houghton on August 24. The trip affords the Huskies three exhibition games against Greek opponents, including Greek Select (Panathinaikos U-20) on Thursday, August 18, Maroussi BC on August 22, and Melissia BC on August 23.

While in Greece, the Huskies plan to take in several cultural sites, including the Acropolis in Athens on Thursday. From there they will travel to the city of Santorini where they will stay at Santorini Palace.

Also on the itinerary is a private boat tour of Saronic Gulf and a guided tour of the city of Athens.

The Huskies have been practicing as a team in Houghton for the past two weeks in preparation. Head coach Josh Buettner presides over a young squad this season, which includes five true freshmen. Two senior guards, Eric Carl (Kaukauna, Wisconsin) and Devin Schmitz (Dollar Bay, Michigan) step into leadership roles with the graduation of six players last spring. MTU narrowly missed an opportunity to play in the NCAA Regional Tournament after finishing 21-7 overall.

The Huskies tied with Ferris State for the GLIAC North Division title with a 16-4 conference record. After defeating Wisconsin-Parkside in the conference quarterfinals, Tech fell to Northern Michigan 78-71 in the semifinals in Houghton.

Michigan Tech men’s basketball begins its 2022-23 regular season campaign on November 11 against Lewis University at SDC Gymnasium. Tickets are available at the Student Development Center (SDC) main ticket office or at BuyHuskiesTickets.com.