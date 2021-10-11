Michigan Tech ranked No. 16 this week in USCHO poll

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 16 in this week’s USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies jumped into the poll after a non-conference sweep at Wisconsin last week to begin the season.

The Huskies play their home opener this weekend as No. 17 Notre Dame comes to the MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday for a 7:07 p.m. start. The Fighting Irish come to Houghton for the first time since January 1982. Tech then hosts the USA Hockey National Team Development Program on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

Tech received votes in the preseason poll and last week’s poll. The Black and Gold was in the top 20 four times last season with the highest ranking of 18 on February 15 and January 25.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll – October 11, 2021

 TeamRecord Points Last
1.Minnesota State (17)3-1-09491
2.St. Cloud (14)3-1-09452
3.Michigan (16)2-0-09053
4.Minnesota (1)2-0-08014
5.Minnesota Duluth (1) 2-0-07895
6.Boston College1-0-16996
7.North Dakota2-0-06798
8.Quinnipiac1-0-16189
9.Massachusetts0-2-05827
10.Providence3-0-056611
11.Denver (1)2-0-054312
12.Boston University1-1-037610
13.Omaha3-1-033717
14.Harvard0-0-029514
15.Cornell0-0-024916
16. Michigan Tech2-0-0239NR
17.Notre Dame1-0-016419
18.Northeastern2-1-015018
19.Western Michigan2-0-0147NR
20.Bemidji State0-2-014615

