Photo Courtesy: MTU Athletics

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech will host the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton at the Tech Trails from January 2-7, 2023.

For event information please visit USNationals.mtu.edu. Registration links, reservation information for waxing facilities, volunteer sign-up, and course maps will be released in the coming weeks.

“Thank you to our ski community and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard for supporting our bid to host the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships back at Michigan Tech,” Michigan Tech Nordic Ski Head Coach Tom Monahan Smith said. “After the event’s cancellation in 2021 due to COVID-19, we are grateful for the support the ski community provided in offering us the right of first refusal for 2023, and we couldn’t be more eager to bring the National Championships back to Houghton, Michigan!

“What makes hosting the National Championships so special for Michigan Tech? We get to showcase our truly world-class Tech Trails race venue and courses, and everyone gets to experience the rich ski community and culture we have here in the Keweenaw! Lastly, I would be remiss to not include that it is simply unique and inspiring to host the best athletes, age 15 all the way to the Olympic ranks, from across the country here at Michigan Tech for the National Championships. We have a one-of-a-kind opportunity as a collegiate institution to host the National Championship event right here on campus. This is just awesome for our program, Michigan Tech, and our entire community.”

The championship spans a week and consists of three different national championship race days and concludes with a SuperTour race day. The three National Championship events are skate 10K interval start distance on January 2, classic sprint on January 4, and classic 10/20K mass start distance on January 6. The week concludes with the SuperTour skate sprint on January 7. This is the first year the U.S. has adopted equal distance racing, and a fluoro-free National Championship, and Michigan Tech is proud to be hosting and pushing these initiatives forward for the betterment of sport and skiing.

The 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships is expected to feature 500 of the best Nordic skiing athletes from across the country including collegiate, junior, and senior racers. The National Championship is a qualifying event for the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, the World Cup, the U23/Junior World Ski Championships, and the U18 Scandinavian Championships. The Huskies will also be vying for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard College Cup, which the MTU Women’s Nordic Ski Team won as the top collegiate team at the National Championship in 2020!

Jim Tervo, Co-Chief of Competition and lifelong member of the MTU Nordic Race Organizing Committee, so graciously states, “The desire to put on quality events is foremost. The athletes train really hard all year long, and the least we can do is reward them with the best venue possible. The two things that drive what we do either as race officials or competition committee members is to make sure the race is safe and fair. We must remember that safe and fair means both the physical venue and the culture that we promote during the race week. If we can be successful in those two areas, everything else will take care of itself, and everyone will leave with smiles on their faces.”

It will be the sixth time the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships will take place in Houghton after Michigan Tech also hosted it in 2020, 2016, 2015, 2008, and 2007. The volunteer organizing committee also successfully staged the junior national championships, known as the Junior Olympics, in 2006.

Stay tuned to USNationals.mtu.edu and follow the event’s official accounts on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates on the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton.