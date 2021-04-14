Michigan’s Brooks set to return for extra season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Eli Brooks is returning for a fifth season with the Wolverines. The team announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Brooks has accepted the chance to play an additional year, which the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks started 27 games this season and was one of the key players on a team that won the Big Ten title. Michigan reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to UCLA. Brooks averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range.
