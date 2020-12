Michigan State’s Joey Hauser shoots against Western Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 79-61. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State’s Men’s basketball game against Virginia on Wednesday, December 9th in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program.

Michigan State is scheduled to play Oakland at the Breslin Center on Sunday December, 13th.

Latest Post