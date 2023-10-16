HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 17 in both the USCHO.com and the USA Hockey/The Rink Live College Hockey Polls this week. The Huskies are 0-1-2 and continue the non-conference home stand this weekend, welcoming Wisconsin to Houghton for the first time since October 2011.

Tech was ranked No. 9 last week in the USCHO poll and No. 10 in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live College Hockey Poll and fell 4-1 to Alaska Friday in the home opener and tied the Nanooks 2-2 Saturday. Max Koskipirtti scored Friday and Logan Pietila scored both goals Saturday. Koskipirtti and Pietila scored in the 2-1 exhibition shootout win Saturday after the tie.

The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Wisconsin received votes in both polls, positioning itself just outside of the top 20. The Badgers are 3-1 on the season with wins over Augustana and Bemidji State. The lone loss was to No. 5 North Dakota in the Ice Breaker Championship.

Reserved seats are available for all home hockey games and can be purchased online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. Individual game ticket links can also be found on the hockey schedule.