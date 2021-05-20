MTU Hockey unveils 2021-22 schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU Athletics) – The Michigan Tech hockey program announced its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday (May 20) in conjunction with the CCHA unveiling its composite schedule. The Huskies have 34 regular-season games on the schedule that includes eight nonconference and 26 CCHA contests.

The season begins with a non-conference road trip to Wisconsin on October 8-9. The home opener is the following weekend against another Big Ten opponent in Notre Dame in a one-game meeting on October 15. It will be the first visit by the Fighting Irish since January 1982. The US National Development Program will play the back end of the weekend with an exhibition game on October 16. Tech wraps up the month at Clarkson (Oct. 29-30) with the third meeting between the two teams in the last four seasons.

CCHA play begins for the Huskies on November 5-6 against Lake Superior State. Tech hosts Northern Michigan on November 12 and then travels to Marquette on November 13. The first conference road series is to Bemidji State (Nov. 19-20) and the month wraps up against Ferris State at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena (Nov. 26-27).

The Huskies travel to Minnesota State on December 3-4 before renewing its series with St. Thomas the following weekend (Dec. 10-11). Tech and St. Thomas played 15 times from 1921 to 1953 with the Huskies winning 10 of those meetings. Details on the annual Great Lakes Invitational will be announced at a later date.

The New Year begins with a trip across the Upper Peninsula to LSSU on January 14-15. Tech travels to NMU on January 21 and then hosts the Wildcats on January 22. A home series with BSU (Jan. 28-29) wraps up the month.

A busy final month of the regular season begins at St. Thomas on February 4-5. The Huskies host Bowling Green for the annual Winter Carnival series on February 11-12 in the only meeting with the Falcons. Tech travels to FSU (Feb. 18-19) and wraps up the schedule against MSU (Feb. 26) at home.

The top four teams after the regular season will host the opening round of the CCHA Playoffs March 4-6 with a best-of-three series. Both semifinals (Mar. 12) and the CCHA Championship Game (Mar. 19) will be played as a single game at respective campus sites of the highest-seeded team. The Mason Cup will be presented to the CCHA playoff champions, who will receive automatic qualification to the 16-team NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament opens play Mar 25-27 with regional sites in Albany, N.Y., Allentown, Penn., Loveland, Colo., and Worcester, Mass. The 2022 Frozen Four is set to take place at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on April 7 and 9.

Ticketing information will be released in June and non-conference game times will be added as they become available.

2021-22 Hockey Schedule

Date Opponent

Oct. 8-9 at Wisconsin

Oct. 15 Notre Dame

Oct. 16 US NTDP (exhibition)

Oct. 29-30 at Clarkson

Nov. 5-6 Lake Superior State*

Nov. 12 Northern Michigan*

Nov. 13 at Northern Michigan*

Nov. 19-20 at Bemidji State*

Nov. 26-27 Ferris State*

Dec. 3-4 at Minnesota State*

Dec. 10-11 St. Thomas*

TBA GLI

Jan. 14-15 at Lake Superior State*

Jan. 21 at Northern Michigan*

Jan. 22 Northern Michigan*

Jan. 28-29 Bemidji State*

Feb. 4-5 at St. Thomas*

Feb. 11-12 Bowling Green* (Winter Carnival)

Feb. 18-19 at Ferris State*

Feb. 25-26 Minnesota State*



Mar. 4-6 CCHA Quarterfinal

Mar. 12 CCHA Semifinal

Mar. 19 CCHA Championship



Mar. 25-27 NCAA Regionals

Apr. 7 & 9 Frozen Four

