MTU Men’s Basketball complete sweep of Timberwolves 68-63

MIDLAND, Mich. – Efficient shooting and a double-double by Owen White keyed Michigan Tech men’s basketball to a 68-63 win over Northwood University at Riepma Arena Saturday afternoon. The Huskies converted 52-percent of their shot attempts (23-for-44) to complete the weekend sweep of the Timberwolves. White finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists to give him 59 points over two games for MTU. Trent Bell scored 13 points and Dawson Bilski pitched in on defense with four boards and a pair of steals.

“It was a great weekend for us,” said head coach Kevin Luke. “Again, our defense came up big and our offense did enough to finish the job. We improved on free throws and it was nice to see the energy in the locker room after the game.”

Neither team gained an edge early and the margin stayed within four points through the first 16 minutes of play. Tech then strung together multiple scoring possessions to take a 34-28 lead at halftime. MTU finished the opening 20 minutes at 50-percent overall (11-for-22) and made 8 of 10 free throws. Northwood meanwhile was 12 of 30 from the field (40-percent) and 4-for-9 from the foul line.

In the final minute, the Huskies defense prevailed and the Timberwolves failed to convert a basket on three opportunities with the score locked at 66-63. Michigan Tech got the basketball back with 5.8 seconds remaining after Trevor Davis failed to find the rim with the shot clock due to expire. White was fouled and made both free throw attempts for a 68-63 edge. On the Timberwolves final rush up the court, Dawson Bilski snagged a pass just before the final horn.

The Huskies continued to shoot well in the second half and went 12-for-22 (55-percent) with 7 of 8 free throw attempts (88-percent). Northwood went 12-for-25 (48-percent) and 7-for-8 from the foul line.

Jack Ammerman led the Timberwolves with 15 points (6-for-11) and Richard Nunez and Maurion Scott posted 12 points each.

The Huskies (3-1) are at Lake Superior State on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. EST. MTU currently holds the top spot in the GLIAC North Division, ahead of Lake Superior St. (2-2), Northern Michigan (2-2), Wisconsin-Parkside (2-2), Purdue Northwest (2-2), and Ferris State (2-2). Northwood (2-2) is set to host Wayne State.

