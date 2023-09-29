HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team defeated Lake Superior State 3-1 Friday (Sept. 29) at the SDC Gym, defeating the Lakers for the 25th straight time, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, and 25-13.

“That was a much-needed and nice win for us,” Tech coach Matt Jennings. “We were down a little bit in the third set after losing the second, but I was really happy with the way we fought that off and got it rolling in the fourth.”

Tech trailed by as many as six early in the third and slowly chipped away at the margin. Brynn Erickson had an ace to tie it at 19 as part of a 4-0 run. Knotted at 21, the Black and Gold scored the final four points to take the important 2-1 lead after a pair of kills by Meg Raabe and two errors on the Lakers. Raabe finished with five kills in the set.

The Huskies used their momentum from the third and jumped out a 9-2 lead in the fourth and never looked back. The home team closed on a 6-1 run to seal the win with Lindy Oujiri putting down the final kill—her fifth of the final set. Meg Raabe also added five kills.

Tech jumped out to a seven-point lead to begin the match before the Lakers rallied with an 8-2 run. The Huskies didn’t relinquish the lead with kills by Kaycee Meiners, Tricia Kennedy, and Meg Raabe. Alayna Corwin had an ace for the set one winner. Tech had six blocks in the opening frame and Kennedy led with four kills.

LSSU tied it in the second, overcoming nine ties and three lead changes. Tech made a late push to cut the lead to one at 22-21 but the visitors scored the final three points before the break. Four different Lakers had at least three kills in the second.

Meg Raabe tallied a season-high 16 kills to lead all players while hitting .342 and adding five block assists.

“Meg shows poise and is intelligent,” added Jennings. “Her block timing was really good tonight, and she’s just an all-around good player.”

Lindy Oujiri added 15 kills while Kaycee Meiners tallied nine kills and five blocks. Tess Hayes set the attack with 40 assists while adding 13 digs. Amelia Albers and Alayna Corwin also dug up 13 attacks.

Tech is 5-9 overall and 3-3 in the GLIAC and continues its five-match home stretch on Homecoming Saturday, hosting Ferris State at 4 p.m. Fans who purchase tickets to Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Davenport can attend the Ferris State match for half price.

“Ferris a good team always,” Jennings said. “We know we have the tools and capacity to beat them, and we like our chances here at the SDC. We know we’ll have our hands full, and we’ll have to be ready and play clean.”