MTU Volleyball ranked No. 20 this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies are 7-1 and were ranked No. 22 last week, No. 23 on February 25, and received votes in the preseason poll.

The Huskies are currently on a five-match winning streak and wrap up a four-match road trip at Grand Valley State this weekend (Mar. 26-27). Tech swept Saginaw Valley State twice last weekend and will wrap up the regular season on Apr. 2-3 against No. 21 Northern Michigan.

As a team, Tech leads NCAA Division II in assists per set (14.47). The Huskies also rank second in kills per set (15.2) and fourth in hitting percentage (.288).

Tech was ranked in the Top 25 in eight polls in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 20 on November 5.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 – March 24, 2021

Team (1st) Points Record Last 1. Lewis (45) 1173 13-0 1 2. Colorado Mesa (1) 1120 12-0 2 3. Hillsdale 1034 16-1 3 4. MSU Denver 1014 11-1 4 5. Oklahoma Baptist (1) 921 14-0 6 6. Texas A&M – Kingsville 885 12-0 8 7. Harding 862 8-0 7 8. Missouri – St. Louis 781 10-2 10 9. Angelo State 761 13-2 9 10. Gannon 743 8-0 11 11. Nebraska – Kearney 671 8-2 12 12. Texas – Tyler 623 12-0 14 13. Colorado School of Mines 586 8-3 5 T-14. Findlay 495 9-3 15 T-14. Washburn 495 9-3 19 16. Walsh 450 11-2 16 17. Wheeling 390 11-2 18 18. NW Missouri State 348 6-2 17 19. Tampa 329 3-0 20 20. Michigan Tech 283 7-1 22 T-21. Northern Michigan 223 9-1 24 T-21. Regis 223 10-4 21 23. West Texas A&M 168 10-3 22 24. Central Missouri 145 7-1 25 25. Southern Indiana 126 10-4 13

