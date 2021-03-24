MTU Volleyball ranked No. 20 this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies are 7-1 and were ranked No. 22 last week, No. 23 on February 25, and received votes in the preseason poll.

The Huskies are currently on a five-match winning streak and wrap up a four-match road trip at Grand Valley State this weekend (Mar. 26-27). Tech swept Saginaw Valley State twice last weekend and will wrap up the regular season on Apr. 2-3 against No. 21 Northern Michigan.

As a team, Tech leads NCAA Division II in assists per set (14.47). The Huskies also rank second in kills per set (15.2) and fourth in hitting percentage (.288).

Tech was ranked in the Top 25 in eight polls in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 20 on November 5.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 – March 24, 2021

 Team (1st)PointsRecordLast
1.Lewis (45)117313-01
2.Colorado Mesa (1)1120  12-0 2
3.Hillsdale103416-13
4.MSU Denver101411-14
5.Oklahoma Baptist (1)92114-06
6.Texas A&M – Kingsville88512-08
7.Harding8628-07
8.Missouri – St. Louis78110-210
9.Angelo State76113-29
10.Gannon7438-011
11.Nebraska – Kearney6718-212
12.Texas – Tyler62312-014
13.Colorado School of Mines 5868-35
T-14.Findlay4959-315
T-14.Washburn4959-319
16.Walsh45011-216
17.Wheeling39011-218
18.NW Missouri State3486-217
19.Tampa3293-020
20.Michigan Tech2837-122
T-21. Northern Michigan2239-124
T-21.Regis22310-421
23.West Texas A&M16810-322
24.Central Missouri1457-125
25.Southern Indiana12610-413

