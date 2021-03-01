MTU’S White wins third GLIAC Player of the Week

GLIAC – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced weekly awards following the eighth week of the Men’s Basketball regular season. Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White claimed GLIAC North Division Player of the Week honors for the third time this year.

White led the Huskies with 21 points in Friday afternoon’s 70-65 road win over Wisconsin-Parkside. He shot 8-for-14 from the floor and nabbed seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block over 37 minutes. Saturday, White posted 20 points to bring his weekend total to 41. White shot 6-for-13 with six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Huskies 69-47 win.

White was Michigan Tech’s leading scorer and rebounder at 21.2 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Rhinelander, Wisconsin native has 10 games of 20 or more points and marked a season high 30-point performance against Grand Valley State on February 20.

Tech men’s basketball earned the No. 3 seed for the GLIAC Tournament this week and is scheduled to play Thursday, March 4 against No. 6 seed Purdue Northwest at 9:45 EST.

Latest Posts