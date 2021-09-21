Nardi Named To All-CCHA Preseason Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Following an impressive 2020-21 season, Northern Michigan University hockey’s Joseph Nardi was named to the Preseason All-CCHA Team as announced by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Monday.

The fifth-year senior currently ranks second in active players’ career games played, having skated in 149 consecutive contests for the Wildcats. At 99 career points off 38 goals and 61 assists, the forward, and 2020-21 team captain, looks poised to reach the elusive 100-career point club early on, looking to become the 52nd Wildcat in program history to reach the mark and first since Darien Craighead in 2019-20.

Last season, Nardi led his team in scoring, boasting 33 points for a career-high, netting 12 goals and picking up 21 assists. He also posted the most faceoff wins among all collegiate centers last season, owning a 396-315 record at the dot.

The team opens their season with an exhibition game at Michigan Tech on Saturday, Oct. 2 with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

They return home the following weekend when they kick off the 2021-22 regular season with a six-game homestand, including a conference-opening series with St. Thomas on Oct. 8-9.

