Newcomers lead No. 25 Michigan to win over Bowling Green

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Chaundee Brown scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half of his Michigan debut, and the 25th-ranked Wolverines beat Bowling Green 96-82. Isaiah Livers added 17 points and Mike Smith contributed 16 for Michigan. The Wolverines never trailed, although it took until the latter part of the second half for them to really put the Falcons away. Justin Turner led Bowling Green with 24 points. Michigan welcomes a handful of transfers and promising freshmen this season. Brown and Smith transferred in from Wake Forest and Columbia, respectively, and both look ready to contribute.