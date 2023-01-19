MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team fought hard against the No. 3 GVSU Lakers, but would eventually fall short by a score of 45-38. NMU held the Lakers to a season low 45 points, with their previous low being 62 (January 7, 2023 vs Purdue Northwest).

Mackenzie Holzwart led all scorers with 12 points and also added on two rebounds and one assist. Makaylee Kuhn added nine points for the ‘Cats, along with seven rebounds and two assists.

NMU (10-7, 5-3 GLIAC) shot 14-52 (26.9%) from the floor and 3-15 (20%) from deep, while GVSU (17-1, 8-0 GLIAC) went 16-52 (30.8%) from the field and 3-16 (18.8%) from beyond the arc.

How It Happened

Within the game’s first minute, Mackenzie Holzwart made a statement with the first two points of the night coming from the midrange, assisting her was Taya Stevenson. Holzwart kept it going throughout the opening quarter, helping NMU build an early 9-2 lead just a few minutes in. The Lakers made a quick comeback, but with less than a minute remaining, the Wildcats pulled through with a Stevenson jumper, leading 15-13 after 10 minutes.

It was a slow start in the second quarter until the Lakers made a shot at the eight minute mark, giving some more motivation to our Wildcats. Stevenson connected on a triple with Kayla Tierney assisting her to get the ‘Cats on the board in the second. After a back and forth defensive battle that saw stagnant offensive streaks, GVSU held a slim 23-21 halftime lead.

With the second half in full swing, the Lakers maintained their lead. There wasn’t much scoring in the third, and NMU’s only points came from Holzwart at the line, putting the ‘Cats down four, 27-23. In the last minute, the Lakers made hit a triple, ending the quarter with a score of 30-23. It was just a 7-2 quarter in favor of Grand Valley, with NMU shooting an empty 0-13 in the quarter.

The Lakers continued to have a hold over the ‘Cats in the fourth. A 3-pointer from Tierney, a jumper, a 2-point layup from Makaylee Kuhn, and a layup from Elena Alaix held NMU within seven points with 3 minutes left in the game. GVSU hit their free throws down the stretch, ending the game with a victory over the Wildcats, 45-38.

Postgame Notes

The Wildcats led for 16:24 of the first two quarters.

The Lakers out-rebounded the Wildcats 42-32.

Up Next

You can catch the Wildcats back in the Berry Events Center on January 21, when they take on Davenport University.