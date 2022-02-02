Marquette Mich. – On National Signing Day 2022, the Northern Michigan University football team inked 23 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The Freshman class will consist of nine offensive players, 11 defensive players, and two special teams players.

Daniel Babcock is traveling from Lake Orion High School in Lake Orion, Mich. He was an offensive tackle and guard. Daniel is a three-year letterman, First-Team Detroit Free Press All-Metro, First-Team All-League, and Academic All-State.

Owen Beauchamp, a local from Marquette High School, is committed to NMU. He is a wide receiver. Owen has been awarded All-GNC Dream Team Wide Receiver, All-U.P. Dream Team Wide Receiver, All-State Second-Team Wide Receiver. Had 685 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Max Blamey is one of the Upper Peninsula’s own coming from Ironwood, Mich. Throughout his career, he has been a running back and a fullback. Max has been named two-time First-Team All-Conference-Offense, two-time All-Region, All-State Honorable Mention, and 2021 Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Bode Bonovetz is a local from Negaunee High School. He is a defensive end and tackle. He has been awarded First-Team All-Conference Offensive Line, First-Team All-U.P. Offensive Line, First-Team All-Region Offensive Line, and First-Team All-State Offensive Line.

Tony Cummings is coming from Hurley High School in Hurley, Wisc. He is a strong All-Around player and has been a defensive end, tight end, safety, running back, and linebacker. He is a multi-sport athlete, lettering in varsity football, basketball, and baseball. He was First-Team All-Conference in football and baseball. Tony was also awarded All-Region and Defensive Player of the Year, both for football.

Logan Engeseth is from DeForest, Wisc. and DeForest Area High School. He was a safety throughout his high school career. His list of awards and honors includes; AP First Team All-State, All-Region, Unanimous First Team All-Conference, Jim Leonhard Award Finalist.

Michael Karlen is traveling from Stanley-Boyd High School in Stanley, Wisc. He is a strong kicker with 15 field goals made, his longest being 52 yards. Throughout his career, he has made 70 extra points. Michael has been named two-time WFCA All-State Kicker, All-Northwest Kicker, All-Region Kicker, and three-time All-Conference Kicker.

Brody Kopp is a U.P. Native coming from Kingsford High School. He has played as a safety and wide receiver. He is well awarded earning All-Conference, All-Region, and U.P. Dream Team. He also played in the U.P. All-Star game, here at the Superior Dome.

Mitchell Larkin comes from Palatine High School in Palatine, Ill. Throughout his career, he was a linebacker. He is a three-year Varsity Starter, two-time All-Conference, two-time All-Area, and an All-State player. During his senior year, he made 129 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and four touchdowns.

Anthony Merlo is making the journey to NMU from Fraser High School in Clinton Township, Mich. He is a strong offensive lineman and is a multi-sport athlete. He is a well-awarded player earning one All-State, four All-Academic, three All-MAC, three All-County, and three All-Region awards. He was also Varsity Captain for two years.

Max Mouranie is coming from Walled Lake Western in Walled Lake, Mich. During his career, he has been a safety. Max was awarded spots, two years each, on the All-Conference, All-Region, and All-North teams. He also holds the school record of blocked kicks and is currently second in the state for said blocked shots.

Evan Oberg is also coming from DeForest, Wisc. and DeForest Area High School. Throughout his career, he has played as a left guard and defensive tackle. He helped his team win the 2019 Divison Three State Championship. He has First-Team All-Conference Offensive and Defensive Line, All-Region Offensive and Defensive Line, and First-Team All-State Offensive Line awards. Evan was also named Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year during his time in high school.

Eli Ostermeyer is a U.P. native coming from L’Anse High School in L’Anse, Mich. Along with football, Eli competed in track and basketball in high school. He was both an offensive and defensive tackle. He was awarded First-Team All-Conference Offensive Tackle.

A.J. Pepin is coming from Hartford Union High school in Hartford, Wisc. Throughout his career, he has been a running back. He has been awarded First-Team All-Conference Running Back, Defensive Back, and Utility. He was also All-Region Running Back and Defensive Back.

Bo Poljan joins the Wildcats from Lansing Catholic High School in Lansing, Mich. He is a strong offensive guard. During his high school years, he has assisted his team in winning both the 2019 and 2021 Michigan State Championships for football. Bo was awarded a spot on First-Team All-State Division Six.

Diego Prezlekowski is another U.P. Native joining from Kingsford High School. He was a punter, kicker, running back, and defensive back. He is also a two-time member of the All-U.P. Dream Team, two-time All-Conference, All-Region Specialist of the Year, All-State Coaches Poll, and MHSAA All-State.

Chris Powell comes from the University School of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisc. He is a strong defensive end, tight end, and wide receiver. He is a well-awarded player earning, three Year Varsity Player All-Region Defensive End, WFCA All-Star Elected Defensive End, First-Team All-Conference Defensive End, and Wide Receiver, and First-Team All-State Academic.

Jake Price is from Peoria, Ariz., where he attended Peoria High School. He was a multi-sport athlete playing both football and basketball. He has played as both a defensive and tight end. Jake was named two-time First-Team All-Region Defensive End.

Riley Smalarz is from Dakota High School in Macomb, Mich. He is an offensive lineman who played guard and center. During his time at Dakota High School, Riley has won 2021 Macomb County Lineman of the Year.

Blake Sparks is making the journey to NMU from Millennium High School in Phoenix, Ariz. He is a quarterback and was named 4A West Second-Team All-Region, 5A Desert West Second-Team All-Region, and 5A Desert West All-Academic Team.

Ty Weaver is coming to NMU from Forest Hills Central in Grand Rapids, Mich. Throughout his high school career, he was a linebacker. He was played on varsity for three years and was awarded spots on the Academic All-State Team, First-Team All-State Division II, All-Region Team, Dream Team, and All-Conference Team.

CJ Witt is another player joining from Lake Orion High School in Lake Orion, Mich. He is a well-rounded athlete playing wide receiver, linebacker, and safety. He was awarded All-OAA Red First-Team Defense, MHSAA First-Team All-State Academics, Lake Orion Defensive MVP, and Dragon Award.

Latest Posts