NMU Football Returns to Superior Dome for Weekend GLIAC Action

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University football Wildcats are beginning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at home on Saturday.

NMU is hosting Davenport University Saturday at 1 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets through NMU or follow the action using video, live stats and audio.

Saturday VS. Davenport

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/fball/2021-22/boxscores/20210918_fco8.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/0j1o2m

Audio: rrnsports.com

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/nb7133

The Wildcats hosted the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for their Week 2 matchup and first home contest of 2021. NMU’s first score came from a Daniel Riser 43-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the second quarter. They then scored in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Drake Davis to Benjamin Loutsis.

In the end, the Wildcats fell 28-10.

Sophomore Drake Davis is tied for first in the GLIAC in passing touchdowns with three. He is also fourth among the conference in yards per game with 113 and in rushing touchdowns with one.

In the running game, Tyshon King is second in the conference in yards per game with 91.5. The sophomore is also tied for fourth in the GLIAC in touchdowns on the ground with one.

King leads the Wildcat rushing attack with 183 total yards on 23 carries. His longest run of the season thus far went for 46-yards.

Senior Andre Whitley leads the NMU defensive effort with 19 total tackles over two games. The linebacker has also recorded a sack for a one-yard loss.

Whitley has 11 solo tackles and has assisted on eight. He is averaging 9.5 tackles per game.

Freshman linebacker Will Borchert is next for the Wildcats with 16 total tackles. Nine of those are solo and seven were assisted.

Both John McMullen and Rashad Harris have each notched single sacks. Harris’s sack went for a loss of seven yards.

Northern requires a mask to be worn by all individuals, vaccinated and not vaccinated, whenever inside an NMU facility. This includes all areas of all university facilities, including all indoor athletic venues. The only exception is when an individual is actively eating or drinking.

The masking requirement includes all visitors and groups on campus.

The Wildcats have faced the Panthers three times since the 2017 season. NMU won the first-ever matchup of the teams and fell in the most recent two.

