NMU Football Takes Early Lead, Falls Behind in Second Half

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University football team (2-2) led for most of the first quarter and all of the second on Saturday but ultimately fell to Northwood University 37-20.

The Timberwolves struck first with a field goal eight minutes into the game.

NMU was able to take the lead when a 54-yard Drake Davis pass to DJ Stewart gave the Wildcats the first touchdown of the game.

The drive only took one minute and had two plays. The first play was a seven-yard pass from Davis to Benjamin Loutsis and the second came in the form of the touchdown pass.

The next two scores of the game were for the ‘Cats and came via Daniel Riser field goals.

The junior kicked in a 47-yard field goal and a 43-yard field goal to put NMU up 13-3 with five seconds remaining in the second half.

Northwood scored the next three touchdowns in the game to reclaim the lead at 23-13.

Drake Davis started the following drive from the NMU 24-yard line with an 11-yard rush. A personal foul on the Timberwolves moved the play to the 50-yard line.

Freshman Zach Keen entered the game at quarterback with around 14 minutes left after Davis left the field due to injury following the rush.

A Wildcat penalty moved the team back to the 40 on the next play. Following the penalty, Keen completed three consecutive passes to set the team up at the Northwood 41. Loutsis, Tyshon King, and Tyquan Cox were on the receiving end of those passes.

A two-yard Keen rush followed by a 37-yard pass to Wyatt Davis, placed NMU two yards outside of the end zone.

A five-yard loss on a rush, an incomplete pass, and two Northwood penalties made the situation for the Wildcats first and goal at the one-yard line.

Keen punched his way in for a touchdown on a two-yard rush. A Riser extra point kick pulled NMU within three with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Wildcat comeback fell short in the end as two late Timberwolves touchdowns made the final score 37-20 in favor of the home team.

Drake Davis threw for 195 yards and one touchdown in the game. He was 15-27 on the day before coming out of the game.

In Zach Keen‘s time as quarterback he was 7-11 for 91 yards. The freshman came in the game with a little over 14 minutes left.

Davis led in rushing for NMU with nine attempts for a total of 30 yards.

DJ Stewart caught the Wildcat touchdown pass and had 54 yards receiving. Loutsis led the ‘Cats receivers in total yards with 67.

On defense, Will Borchert had a game-high 12 total tackles and led both teams in solo tackles with eight. Antonio Howard Jr. and Andre Whitley were next for NMU with six total tackles each.

Whitley and John McMullen each had a sack for the Wildcats while Edward Pierson and Michael Nehf shared credit on another sack.

Josh Shodipo picked off the defense for his first interception of the year.

The Wildcats return to Marquette for Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, October 2. NMU will face Wayne State University at 4 p.m. inside the Superior Dome.

