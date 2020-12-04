NMU Hockey Announces Cancellation Of Minnesota State Series

NCAA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

December 04, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University hockey program has announced the cancellation of its Dec. 11-12 non-conference series at Minnesota State University-Mankato due to recent COVID-19 testing results.

Data privacy precludes further comment on the issue and any additional updates or adjustments to the schedule will be made at a later time.

For all the latest Wildcat hockey news, be sure to follow the team on social media @NMUHockey (Twitter) and NMU Hockey (Facebook).

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories