NMU Hockey Announces Cancellation Of Minnesota State Series

December 04, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University hockey program has announced the cancellation of its Dec. 11-12 non-conference series at Minnesota State University-Mankato due to recent COVID-19 testing results.

Data privacy precludes further comment on the issue and any additional updates or adjustments to the schedule will be made at a later time.

