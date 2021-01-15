NMU Hockey Drops Game One At #8/7 Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After a tough start in the first 10 minutes of play, the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey team battled it out on the ice against No. 8/7 Bowling Green, ultimately suffering defeat by a 5-1 final.

Game one of the non-conference series started out with the Falcons jumping out to a 3-0 lead before John Hawthorne made his season debut, taking over in the crease for starting netminder Connor Ryckman.

Another goal for BGSU would give them the 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission with the Wildcats eager for that first goal.

At 11:12 of the second period, NMU lit the lamp as Vincent de Mey tucked in the loose puck on the power play to spark some offensive hopes.

The final goal of the game came with less than two minutes remaining in the second as BGSU tallied their fifth of the game.

The Wildcats posted a season-high shots on goal, firing 37 pucks on net and 52 total shots in the contest, leading the Falcons in both categories. NMU also won the faceoff battle, gaining possession at puck drop on 36 of 59 faceoff opportunities.

Vincent de Mey got the Wildcats on the board at 11:12 of the second period. Looking for an open lane on the power play, de Mey held the puck in the offensive zone, skating in from the top of the circle to the far dot before ripping a wrister on net. The Falcon’s netminder got a pad on the shot and the puck found its way right back onto the stick of de Mey who capitalized on the second effort. Joseph Nardi picked up an assist on the goal.

Mike Van Unen led the team in blocked shots, shutting down three Falcon attempts for nearly a third of the Wildcats’ 10 blocked shots on the evening.

Garrett Klee won a team-best 90 percent of his faceoff battles, going 9-1 on Friday night.

The Wildcats’ lone goal scorer, Vincent de Mey led the team in shots on goal, firing eight pucks on net while three others posted four shots on net each (Marritt, R. Van Unen, Klee).

With an assist on de Mey’s goal, Joseph Nardi now owns a three-game point streak (1-3-4) while de Mey is on a two-game streak (1-1-2).

The Wildcats close out their non-conference season tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for game two against the No. 8/7 Falcons.

Latest Posts