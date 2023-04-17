MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced the 2022-23 All-Academic Team and 15 Northern Michigan student-athletes have been recognized for maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.00 scale). Ten have earned CCHA Scholar-Athlete Team honors for achieving a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

In total, 135 CCHA student-athletes received recognition with 71 being honored on the Scholar-Athlete Team.

Below are the NMU All-Academic selections in alphabetical order, with CCHA Scholar Athlete-Team honorees in BOLD.

Tyrell Boucher , Jr., Financial Management

Michael Colella , Jr., Communications

Vincent de Mey , Sr., Management

Rico DiMatteo , Jr., Psychology

Alex Frye , Sr., Criminal Justice

Reilly Funk , R-Fr., Political Science

Andre Ghantous , Sr., Sports Science

Charlie Glockner , So., Sports Science

Jett Jungels , Jr., Entrepreneurship

Jakob Peterson , So., Pre-Business

AJ Vanderbeck , Sr., Entrepreneurship

Michael Van Unen , Sr., Sports Science

Rylan Van Unen , Jr., Management

Tanner Vescio , Sr., Pre-Business

Brett Willits , Jr., Social Media Design Management

Click here to view the full CCHA release.