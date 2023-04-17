MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced the 2022-23 All-Academic Team and 15 Northern Michigan student-athletes have been recognized for maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.00 scale). Ten have earned CCHA Scholar-Athlete Team honors for achieving a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
In total, 135 CCHA student-athletes received recognition with 71 being honored on the Scholar-Athlete Team.
Below are the NMU All-Academic selections in alphabetical order, with CCHA Scholar Athlete-Team honorees in BOLD.
Tyrell Boucher, Jr., Financial Management
Michael Colella, Jr., Communications
Vincent de Mey, Sr., Management
Rico DiMatteo, Jr., Psychology
Alex Frye, Sr., Criminal Justice
Reilly Funk, R-Fr., Political Science
Andre Ghantous, Sr., Sports Science
Charlie Glockner, So., Sports Science
Jett Jungels, Jr., Entrepreneurship
Jakob Peterson, So., Pre-Business
AJ Vanderbeck, Sr., Entrepreneurship
Michael Van Unen, Sr., Sports Science
Rylan Van Unen, Jr., Management
Tanner Vescio, Sr., Pre-Business
Brett Willits, Jr., Social Media Design Management
