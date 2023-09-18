MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team has been selected to finish second in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Preseason Poll, voted on by the coaches and announced by the league on Monday.

The Wildcats totaled 66 total points and received three first-place ballots. Michigan Tech sits atop the poll with 67 points and four first-place votes.

2023-24 CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Michigan Tech – 67 (4 first-place votes)

Northern Michigan – 66 (3)

Bowling Green – 55

Bemidji State – 49

St. Thomas – 45 (1)

Minnesota State – 45

Ferris State – 36

Lake Superior State – 29

Last season, NMU finished 21-17-0. Their season ended in the CCHA Championship at Minnesota State. Northern defeated Michigan Tech and Bemidji State to make it to the Mason Cup Finals. Northern returns three of the top five point-leaders from a season ago in Andre Ghantous (38), Artem Shlaine (32), and Kristof Papp (26).

The Wildcats begin the new campaign on Friday, October 13 as they head to Minnesota Duluth for a series. The home opener will be the CCHA opener on Friday, October 27 against Ferris State. Hockey tickets can be purchased HERE.