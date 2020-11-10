NMU Hockey Selected To Finish Fifth In Preseason Coaches Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Just a day after being picked to finish fourth by league media, the Northern Michigan University hockey squad was selected to finish fifth by coaches as announced in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Preseason Coaches Poll, Tuesday.

The Wildcats received 63 points and sit behind Minnesota State (86 pts.), Bemidji State (79 pts.), Bowling Green (78 pts.) and Michigan Tech (64 pts.).

Once again, junior forward Griffin Loughran was selected to the Preseason All-WCHA Team as the leading league goal scorer in 2019-20 returns to the Wildcat lineup after a successful sophomore campaign in which he led the nation in goals through the regular season.

The Wildcats plan to open their season at home against Lake Superior State on Wednesday, November 25 before a home-and-home series with Michigan Tech, November 27-28.

The full preseason poll can be found below.

2020-21 WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Minnesota State (6) 86

2. Bemidji State (1) 79

3. Bowling Green (3) 78

4. Michigan Tech 64

5. Northern Michigan 63

6. Lake Superior State 49

7. Alaska 40

8. Ferris State 35

9. Alaska Anchorage 28

10. Alabama Huntsville 18