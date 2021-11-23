NMU Hockey’s Geschwind Named Rookie Of The Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. – After a career performance at Ferris State University last weekend, Northern Michigan University hockey forward, Oscar Geschwind, has been named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Rookie of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday.

The Örebro, Sweden native registered his first career point with an assist in the second period of Friday night’s 6-3 victory over the Bulldogs. He also tallied the primary assist on the game-winning goal for the first multi-point game of his career.

He followed up his strong game one performance the following evening, lighting the lamp at 17:16 of the second period for his first collegiate goal for a three-point weekend.

With four shots on net and a team-high plus-five on-ice rating over the two-game stretch, Geschwind earned his first weekly CCHA honor.

